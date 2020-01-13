Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has described the formation of the Western Nigeria Security Network, with the code name of ‘Amotekun’ as a pleasant New Year Gift.

He declared support for the supplementary security outfit launched in Ibadan last week, saying its emergence signified that the yearnings of Nigerians prevailed.

Soyinka spoke in Lagos today at an event held at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

The event tagged ‘Never Again’, was organised to discuss the way forward, 50 years after the Nigerian civil war.In attendance at the event were some eminent Nigerians such as Professor Anya Anya, Professor Banji Akintoye, Professor Pat Utomi, Major General Obi Umahi (rtd), and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, among others.

Each of the six states in the South West donated 20 patrol vans each and also motorbikes to start the security outfit, with headquarters in Gbongan, Osun State