American R&B singer, Keke Wyatt and third husband Zackariah Darring, have welcomed their first child together, making Wyatt a mother of 10.

Wyatt, 37 took to Instagram to share the happy announcement revealing the baby boy who they have named, Ke’Riah arrived on January 6 and is healthy.

“My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood,” she captioned a photo of the newborn on Instagram on Sunday, January 12,” she wrote on her Instagram page with a sweet photo of her newborn son in a collage with an image of her baby bump.

Wyatt had broken her pregnancy news on Instagram in October with a slew of maternity shoot pictures.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” she wrote.

She also revealed that she would be part of a new series, adding, “Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy, and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars!”

This is the first child for Zackariah and Wyatt, who shares six children with her ex-husband Rahman Morton, welcoming them between 2000 and 2009, and three children with Michael Ford, who she divorced in September 2017.