Academic activities have fully taken up in public primary and secondary schools in Kaduna metropolis following schools’ resumption for Second Term Academic Session.

A news correspondent who monitored teachers and student’s turnout on Monday reports that, while teachers were fully on ground, only few pupils and student’s turned out for classes.

At Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School Mahuta, 35 teachers were on ground as at 8 a.m. with some of them already in their classes, teaching very few students that turned up.

At LGEA Unguwan Maichibi Primary School, Television, 51 teachers were seen, including 25 N-Power teachers, with academic activities taking place.

The story was the same at Government Senior and Junior Secondary Schools Kakuri, and Government Junior Secondary School Independence Way, Kaduna, where teachers were seen busy in their classes.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced Sunday, January 12 as resumption date for boarding schools and January 13 for all day schools.

The commissioner, Dr Shehu Makarfi had assured pupils, students, parents and other stakeholders that lesson would commence fully on Monday.

He urged parents to send their children to school, adding that failure to do so would attract sanctions.