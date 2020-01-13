Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the royal family and work to become financially independent seem to have been planned months ago.

Prince Harry was captured having conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger in July 2019, a conversation that seemed to involve the possibility of lining up some future work for the former Suits actress.

People.com reported that Prince Harry had a job conversation with Bob Iger while attending the London premiere of The Lion King.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard saying in a video of the encounter, as Iger replies, “Oh, really?”

“Did you know that?” Harry says. “You seem surprised.”

Gesturing towards Meghan, who was speaking with Beyoncé and JAY-Z several feet away, Harry can be heard saying, “She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” Iger replies, according to the video. “We’d love to try.”

The video resurfaced over the weekend after it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

U.K. outlet The Sunday Times reported that the deal was signed before Meghan and Harry’s announcement.

