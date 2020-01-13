The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old Olowolayemo Sodiq, a wanted notorious traffic robbery suspect and alleged cult leader in Bariga, area of the state.

The suspect who conspired with one Bamidele Moses a.k.a Badoo and robbed one Jude Saka of his Bajaj motorcycle in December 2019, was arrested by detectives from Bariga police station in Lagos State.

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos Police Spokesperson, Bala Elkana said; “His accomplice was initially arrested by detectives from Bariga and transferred to the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in October 2019.”

“The suspect has been on the police wanted list for series of traffic robberies and cult violent attacks in Bariga.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to SARS for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”