Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, has entered into partnership with a foreign institution, All Saints University, Dominica, for value addition to teaching and learning.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Kola Oloke, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday and made available to newsmen.

“PCU, a faith-based private university, owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, has partnered with All Saints University, which specialises in Medicine and is based in Roseau, Dominica.

“The cooperation between the two universities is expected to be mutually beneficial in the areas of research, teaching, capacity building, scholarship, exchange of staff and students’ recruitment,” the statement said.

Oloke, who said that the signing of the MoU was done on Monday, quoted the President and Proprietor of All Saints University, Dr Joshua Yusuf, as expressing optimism that the ‘marriage’ between the two institutions would be mutually beneficial.

The vice-chancellor described the event as historic and one of the steps, not only to make the university a world-class institution as envisioned by its founders but also, to enhance the standard of education in Nigeria.

He assured that efforts would be made towards achieving the set target, as outlined in the MoU, adding that more programmes that would add value to teaching and learning would soon be unfolded.

In his remarks, Yusuf said that the PCU management, led by Oloke, was made up of people with proven track academic records, adding that relating with them would be symbiotically beneficial to the two parties.