The Northern Governors Forum has condoled with a prominent Islamic Scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, over the death of his wife, Aishatu Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, made the condolence in a message on Monday in Jos.

The condolence message was issued by Dr Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Relations to Gov. Lalong.

Lalong described the death of Sheikh Bauchi’s wife as a huge loss, not only to the family but to many who depended on her love and goodwill, saying the death had created a vacuum which would be difficult to fill.

He said the Northern Governors grieved with his family and the entire Tijjaniya Movement.

The governor said her legacies would continuously be cherished and her memory honoured.

Lalong urged the revered Islamic Scholar and members of his family to accept the sad development as the will of Allah, trusting that Allah will comfort them and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.