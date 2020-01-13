Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed illness as his APC rival, Mohammed Abubakar seeks to topple him in the Supreme Court.

“I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is Able and Capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours InshaAllah! Cheers to you all,” the governor said in a message to the people of the state.

His message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mukhtar Gidado.

The Supreme Court heard the appeal filed against his election today, along with five other appeals against the election of incumbents in Imo, Kano, Sokoto, Benue and Plateau states.

Bala Mohammed in the statement released by Gidado, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the lofty ideals of new Bauchi Movement, pledged to lead with justice, equity and humility.

He however promised to recognise and reward those who contributed positively to his movement and show loyalty to him and the Bauchi Project.

According to him, the period of the supreme court judgement is a moment that God has shown him his real supporters while “it is also the time when detractors, within and outside his fold are exposed”.