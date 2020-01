Nigeria’s cross-dresser Bobrisky has promptly reacted to his/her death rumour, tweeting: ‘Na them go die”.

Moments after she posted another tweet: “Am a hard rock & notin can break me”, posting along her photograph, in which she appears to be full of life.

Am a hard rock & notin can break me. pic.twitter.com/4LR9iBLXRS — bobrisky (@bobrisky) January 13, 2020

The death rumour began with a report credited to a TV station and went immediately viral.