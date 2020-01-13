The presidency has dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai once bowed to the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, to seek his and his followers’ support to get votes.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari was compelled to set the records straight on Monday, following throwback pictures of Buhari and El- Rufai’s meeting with the IMN Leader shared by Sahara Reporters.

Sahara Reporters, an online medium owned by Omoyele Sowore, went further to caption the pictures as: “FLASHBACK: When They Needed Votes, Nigeria’s President @MBuhari And Governor Nasir @elrufai Visited And Bowed To Ibrahim El Zakzaky And Then Turned Their Guns On Him And His Followers.”

Reacting to the caption, Bashir Ahmad stated that President Buhari never sought help from El-Zazaky all through his struggle to claim the presidential seat.

He noted that the picture in question was taken at a public event in 2009.

“To set the record straight; President Muhammadu Buhari has never, in all his 5-time campaigns for the Presidency (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019), visited Ibrahim Zakzaky to seek his and followers votes, the picture was at a public event in 2009,” Bashir said.

As regards El-Rufai’s involvement with El-Zakzaky in the said picture, Bashir stressed that the governor paid the embattled IMN leader a courtesy visit in 2014, and not to seek votes as claimed by Sahara Reporters.

He added, “Gov El-Rufai’s visit was a condolence visit in 2014.”

