The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Monday said that, so far, it had trained 4,800 teachers from 300 primary schools under its Eko Excel project.

Mr Bayo Adefuye, the Permanent Board Member in charge of Special Duties, said that the training, which started in December 2019, was structured to train teachers on the use of modern-day technology to enhance teaching efficiency.

Adefuye said that training of teachers would enable them to provide quality education to pupils at primary level.

Eko Excel (Excellence in Child Education and Learning) is an education reform programme that is poised to develop highly skilled teachers through training, supporting and motivating existing government teachers to succeed in their classrooms.

The programme is expected to train and retrain over 14,000 government teachers across the state using technology-driven devices.

Adefuye said that the project, tagged Eko Excel, would be spread to cover all public primary schools in Lagos.

“At the State Universal Basic Education Board, our mantra is `leave no child behind’, we believe in carrying every child along, irrespective of tribe, religion or economic background.

“We are focused on raising the standard of education in line with the governor’s vision of carrying every child along, so that they may not pose a threat in the future,’’ he said.

He said that part of the Eko Excel training was to provide teachers with tablets to understand new skills and ways of impacting their pupils.

According to Adefuye, the principals and vice-principals also have their monitoring tablets to check on activities of every teacher under them so that they see what is happening.

“We want to create that enabling environment for pupils to love schools and to love their teachers so that their cognitive reasoning is enhanced.

“The teachers, through the training and with the tablets, are able to understand classrooms management and build positive behaviour development for the child,’’ Adefuye said.

He said that plans were underway to take care of dilapidated school buildings.

Adefuye said that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration was focused on changing the face of schools from the primary to the tertiary level.