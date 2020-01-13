By Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the constitution of a 14-member committee on the negotiation of the mew National Minimum Wage.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja Monday by Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Chairman of the committee, Dr. Mrs. Arike Ayoade.

The committee’s membership is drawn from top political appointees, labour leaders and top civil servants. Some of the members are Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, Alh. Asiwaju Idris, Mr. Yakubu Okala, Alh. Abubakar Ohere and Com. Ayodele Thomas. Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo is to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The statement noted that the composition is part of the Governor’s determination to ensure good working conditions for the workers. The committee is for inauguration on Tuesday in Government House.