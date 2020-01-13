A seven man panel of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad has begun hearing in Abuja the appeals filed over the governorship elections in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States.

All the six states are on tenterhooks as they followed the proceedings with keen interest.

However, proceedings were suspended briefly when the CJN complained about about noise and overcrowding in the court room.

Thereafter, lawyers representing the parties were pruned to five and politicians who were not parties to the cases, were asked to leave, before the resumption of the hearing.

The governorship election held on 9 March, with some states holding supplementary polls to decide the winners.

The governors whose victories are being contested are Abdullahi Ganduje(Kano), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).