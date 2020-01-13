A Non-Governmental Organisation, called Divine Era Development and Social Rights Initiatives (DEDSRI), says it has succeeded in sensitising the public on the need to ask questions concerning the execution of constituency projects in their areas.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ms Ogechukwu Enwelum, said this when the group visited the Enugu Zonal office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Enwelum said that the organisation had taken the sensitisation to about 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Enugu State on constituency projects tracking.

She said that the programme was being carried out under the ‘Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C)’ initiative, in partnership with Actionaid Nigeria.

Enwelum expressed joy that the programme had started yielding result, saying that people of the areas had started asking questions and demanding answers from their representatives.

She said that issues of accountability and transparency had improved in the affected areas.

She said that tracking of constituency projects was part of the efforts aimed at fighting corruption.

Enwelum said that the measure became necessary, considering the Federal Government’s huge financial investment in constituency projects.

“This project is funded by UKaid through ActionAid Nigeria. It is a means of getting the people involved in the fight against corruption.

“The fight against corruption has always come from the government but it has become clear that it cannot be won without the masses getting involved,’’ Enwelum said.

According to her, the constituency projects tracking is aimed at utilising public funds for the benefit of the masses.

“Enugu state is one of the six pilot states selected for the implementation of the SCRAP-C project,’’ she said.

She said that of the 17 LGAs in the state, only Isiuzo, Aninri and Udenu had yet to be covered.

Responding, the Zonal Manager, Mrs Maureen Atuonwu, said that the agency was well-positioned to disseminate developmental messages to its clients and target audience.

Atuonwu, who was represented by the State Correspondent, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okonkwo, said that it was gratifying that the NGO recognised the impact of NAN in its activities.

“We pledge to continue with the partnership and reassure you that we are here to serve you,” she said.