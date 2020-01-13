The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the weekend arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects, whose ages range between 17 and 30 were apprehended at different locations across the ancient city.

They are Abdulrahman Qozeem, Umoru Ibrahim, Umoru Abdulahi Gregory, Famous Ose Itahma, Umoru Shaibu Pedro, Durrele Oyeniyi, Umoru Evidence and Judge Okoye.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC, their arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission concerning their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents suspected to contain false pretences.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the anti-graft body said.