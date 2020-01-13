Grammys nominee, Nigeria’s Burna Boy has been nominated for this year’s Brits Awards for the best international male award.

The Nigerian who received several international awards last year will contest with veteran American singer, Bruce Springsteen, who was 70 years old last September.

Other nominees in the category are Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator

Burna Boy released his African Giant album last year, to global acclaim, while Springsteen’s nineteenth studio album, Western Stars, was released on June 14, 2019.

The winner will be announced during the annual awards show, the 40th at London’s O2 Arena on February 18.

Burna Boy’s collabo with Dave’s ‘Location’, is also in contention for song of the year.

Scottish indie singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were also shortlisted for same four prestigious awards.

The pair have been nominated in the male solo artist, song of the year, new artist of the year and album categories, organisers announced late Saturday.

London rapper Dave, 21, broke through last year with his album “Psychodrama”, which topped Britain’s album chart, while Glaswegian Capaldi is up for “Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent,” the country’s best-selling album of 2019.

The singer also received a Grammy nomination for his single “Someone You Loved”, which topped the US chart.

Grime rapper Stormzy, who headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2019, is shortlisted in three categories, as is singer Mabel, daughter of Swedish star Neneh Cherry.

Rockers The 1975 stole last year’s show, with US singer Pink also honoured.

The awards have recognised the cream of British pop music since they were first held in 1977, and have often been peppered with scandal and farce.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker stormed the stage in protest while Michael Jackson performed surrounded by children in 1996.

In 1998, Chumbawamba vocalist Danbert Nobacon dumped a bucket of iced water over then deputy prime minister John Prescott.

And Madonna suffered whiplash injuries at the 2015 edition when she fell off the stage wearing a giant cape and surrounded by dancers wearing bondage-style costumes and horns on their heads.

The British music industry contributed £4.5 billion ($5.8 billion, 5.1 billion euros) to the UK economy in 2015, and British artists accounted for one of every eight albums purchased worldwide.

The full list of nominations:

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave – “Location (ft. Burna Boy)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (ft. Miley Cyrus)”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger)”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator

Rising Star

Celeste