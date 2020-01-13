President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into Law the Finance Bill, 2019.

President Buhari made the announcement via his Twitter handle @MBuhari on Monday.

The President noted that the Bill was vital to the implementation of the 2020 Budget.

The tweet read, “I am pleased to announce that this morning I signed into Law the Finance Bill, 2019.

“We introduced the Bill alongside the 2020 Budget, to reform Nigeria’s tax laws to align with global best practices; support MSMEs in line with our Ease of Doing Business Reforms; -Incentivize investments in infrastructure and capital markets; and raise Government revenues.

“This is the first time, since the return of democracy in 1999, that a Federal Budget is being accompanied by passage of a Finance Bill specially designed to support its implementation, and to create a truly enabling environment for business and investment by the private sector.

“I thank the leadership and members of the Ninth National Assembly for the hard work and support that have gone into the passage of the landmark Deep Offshore and Inland Basin PSC Amendment Bill, and the Finance Bill; both vital to the successful implementation of the 2020 Budget.”