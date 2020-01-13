Former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been pilloried by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) after reports that he was owing workers, local and foreign.

“Atiku’s failure to honour his agreement and pay these media contractors is just one straw in hay of his bad characters. It is also not the first time that he is in the news for failing to honour agreements with his staff, and not paying their salaries and allowances”, the group said.

In its statement, BMO challenged Atiku to show integrity, honour and discipline in his contractual relationships, either with individuals, groups or corporate entities.

The group said recent disavowals of Atiku by the staff of his communication company and consultants hired from foreign media companies do not portray Atiku as a man of integrity.

In the statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that it was responding to the multitude of petitions by former staff of Atiku Abubakar who alleged that the former Vice President had engaged them for media jobs, flown some of them into the country, but refused to honour his agreement to pay them, owing them months of salaries and allowances, and leaving many of them in serious debt.

BMO said that Atiku’s breach of the agreement with the media agents who he had engaged through his firm GOTEL, was dishonourable, adding that this is least expected of a man who sought to be Nigeria’s President.

“This particular matter reflects on his lack of good principles and his lack of integrity. Atiku has by this established that he does not keep his words. Thankfully, the wisdom of a majority of Nigerians prevailed, the enormity of an Atiku presidency that would have brought this kind of character to governance has been jettisoned.”

“This particular matter reflects on his lack of good principles and his lack of integrity. Atiku has by this established that he does not keep his words. Thankfully, the wisdom of a majority of Nigerians prevailed, the enormity of an Atiku presidency that would have brought this kind of character to governance has been jettisoned.”

The Buhari Media Organization went further to state that the former Vice President was seeking to be President to use the government’s resources to pay for his numerous debts and failed obligations.

“One of the reasons Atiku sought to be President was to open the treasury to fund his growing debts, and also enrich his friends who had provided him liquidation during his political sojourn. He, in fact, had promised to sell the country’s NNPC to his friends.”

The group commended Nigerians for standing with President Buhari and voting him en-masse in the 2019 elections, stating that President Buhari was a man of his words who would not fail to honour his covenant with the Nigerian people.

“President Buhari has shown, time without number, that he is a man of his words. He is a man of honour. We can assure Nigerians that the President does not just mean well for the people, he is bent on delivering on his promises, which he is already doing.”