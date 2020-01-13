British Queen Elizabeth has released a statement supportive of the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s announcement they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties.

The Queen made her decision known after what was said to be a crunch talk with Prince Harry today.

The meeting was not a tempest as speculated. At the end of the day, the Queen’s statement was anti-climactic as it showed empathy, support and understanding for the couple.

According to the statement, the Royal Family is “entirely supportive” of the couple’s “desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” The Queen wrote.

Please read the full statement: