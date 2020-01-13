FC Barcelona have announced the appointment of Quique Setién is the new coach of the team till 30 June, 2022.

The contract signing will take place on Tuesday at about 1:30pm while photo session will hold on the pitch at Camp Nou.

According to Barcelona’s website, the new coach would be presented to the public at a press conference at about 2.30pm in the Auditori 1899.

61 year old Quique Setién will be the new FC Barcelona coach. The man from Cantabria in the north of Spain comes to Barça after having had spells at Racing Santander, Poli Ejido, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas and Betis, his previous club in the 2018/19 season. Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans.

As a player Setién was a midfielder who excelled with Racing Santander over 12 seasons in two separate spells. He also featured for Atlético Madrid where he won the Spanish Super Cup as well as enjoying spells at Logroñés and Levante.

Quique Setién is one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish Football. The coach from Santander started his managerial career at his home town club of Racing Santander, helping them to promotion to the Spanish top flight in 2002. After a spell out of the game, Setién returned to take over at Logroñés, a club he had represented as a player in the first division of Spanish Football, but he was unable to avoid relegation to the Third Division.

Barça’s new coach then moved on to Galician club Lugo and he gained promotion to the Second Division A in 2012. After a total of six seasons with Lugo, he joined first division side Las Palmas where he stayed for two campaigns.

In 2017 he signed for Andalusian club Betis where he guided them to sixth place in the league and place in the Europa League in his first season in charge. Setién’s second campaign with the Seville based club saw him take the team to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey before departing in the summer of 2019.