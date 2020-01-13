Sergio Aguero reflected with pride as he broke two more goal-scoring records to further cement his place as a Premier League legend.

The Argentine hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa to beat Thiery Henry to the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history.

Aguero also set the record for the most trebles in the competition’s history to surpass Alan Shearer’s record.

Aguero said the level of competition in England makes this latest achievement all the more pleasing.

“I’m very happy because it’s not easy to score 12 hat-tricks in the Premier League,” he said.

“I’m very proud, because it’s so difficult.”

Aguero also paid tribute to the service he receives from his team-mates and Pep Guardiola.

