By Taiwo Okanlawon

Celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi are celebrating their one year wedding anniversary and the singer has expressed how blessed he is to have Simi as his wife.

Using beautiful words as the caption, Adekunle Gold shared a photo of Simi plaiting his hair and wrote:

“1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with.

“You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms.

Love you forever babe.”

Adekunle Gold and Simi surprised everyone last year when they got married in a private wedding ceremony. The couple had their private traditional wedding on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Victoria Island in the presence of close family and friends. It is also reported that the estimated guest list is 300.

They went on to have their white wedding at the popular illshe beach on Thursday, January 10, 2018. The wedding was also a private ceremony devoid of the usual paparazzi.