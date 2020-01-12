Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to recognise the sacrifices of the men and women of the nation’s armed forces.

Osinbajo gave the assurance during an interdenominational Church service organised by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate the 2020 Armed Force Remembrance Day Celbration AFRDC) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the government would continue to prioritise their welfare and the wellbeing of the families of the fallen heroes.

According to the Vice President, “we do not and will not take our men and women of the armed forces for granted.

“We will do better for our veterans and the families of our fallen heroes and to improve the conditions of those in service and we shall do so incrementally.

“And so, today, we came together to thank the men and women of our armed forces for their sterling and selfless service to our nation.

“You have shown uncommon resilience, you have shown courage and commitment to the defence of our country.

“On behalf of government and people of Nigeria, I thank you veterans and serving officers for your faith and your services to our nation and we thank the families of the fallen heroes for your fortitude,” he said.

Osinbajo stated that the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed forces both dead and living was responsible for the existence of Nigeria as a nation today.