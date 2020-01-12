As Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan clocks 61 years, the nation’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent his greetings.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday said Buhari warmly felicitated with Lawan on his 61st birthday.

“The President joins the National Assembly and all members of All Progressives Congress in celebrating the milestone, which has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of lawmaking, starting from House of Representatives in 1999,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Buhari extolled Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.

He said the president affirmed that Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the ninth assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.

“At 61, the President believes the Senate President’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker will go a long way in shaping policies that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, while commending his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will continue to guide Dr Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health,” the statement said.