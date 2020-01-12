Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Nigeria’s mega city State of Lagos is upbeat that the long awaited Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT project will be delivered in May 2020.

He led a team of cabinet members to inspect ongoing work on the project on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu reveals that the 13.68 kilometers of roads is about 70 percent completed, with 14 stations.

The 14 stations has 5 bilateral stations; stations facing both sides and 9 median stations.

The governor says delay in some parts of the project along the corridor is caused by residents who throw waste into the drainage system, advising residents to desist from this as perpetrators would face the wrath of the law.

“The situation with drainage here is human-induced because the of the lifestyle of our people. I am aware that this whole drainage was cleared couple of days ago and we can all see the amount of rubbish that are left here now,” he says.

“We are hoping to start with about minimum of 200 buses, once we come and we see the scaling up, the BRT can move up to 300 and 350 buses, based on the traffic that we see and the utilization of the corridor.

Once this is completed, there is likelihood that we do a phase 2 of the project which will take us from here into Ogun State, where we have old toll plaza. We want to reduce the traffic from the whole neighborhood in Ogun State to Oshodi. Before the end of May, we should complete the entire Infrastructure along this road,” he reveals.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “In the last seven months we came in, works has not stopped on this corridor. In terms of mathematics, I cannot say it was at a particular percentage, but what I remember is that when I came here last it’s not what they look like. Essentially, we are pushing the contractors to ensure that all of infrastructure that is required to put this to use are achieved.

“The contractors has not been denied finances and we are going to ensure we work with them. We are going to ensure that the Commission date is sacrosanct, we will Commission it on the date we have set out for ourselves.”