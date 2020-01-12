A hat-trick from Sergio Aguero, a brace from Riyad Mahrez and a goal from Gabriel Jesus are all that Manchester City needed to demolish Aston Villa and move back to second place.

Aguero scored his 12th hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history.

The Argentine moved level – and then past – Thierry Henry, before joining Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England’s top flight.

Only three men – Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole – are still ahead of him on the all-time Premier League list. Aguero’s number of hat-tricks is a Premier League record, BBC reports.

It was part of a merciless City performance as they took apart a Villa side who were suffering their worst defeat since Liverpool beat them at 6-0 at Villa Park in February 2016 and have dropped into the relegation zone.

Riyad Mahrez scored the first two, with Gabriel Jesus splitting Aguero’s double just before half-time.

The result leaves City second, the highest position they have occupied following a full round of matches since the beginning of November, although they remain 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.