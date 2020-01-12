Real Madrid have released their squad that will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today.

In the team line-up released by the Spanish giants ahead of the match at King Abdullah Stadium, the team’s starting eleven are:

13. Courtois

2. Carvajal

4. Ramos

5. Varane

8. Kroos

10. Modric

14. Casemiro

15. Valverde

18. Jović

22. Isco

23. Mendy

Alternates:

1. Areola

3. Militão

12. Marcelo

16. James

24. Mariano

25. Vinicius Jr.

27. Rodrygo

Madrid’s forwards, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard were left at home because of various injuries and health challenges.

Benzema has a hamstring issue, while Bale is suffering from a chest infection. Team mate Eden Hazard has an ankle problem.