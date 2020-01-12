Real Madrid have released their squad that will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today.
In the team line-up released by the Spanish giants ahead of the match at King Abdullah Stadium, the team’s starting eleven are:
13. Courtois
2. Carvajal
4. Ramos
5. Varane
8. Kroos
10. Modric
14. Casemiro
15. Valverde
18. Jović
22. Isco
23. Mendy
Alternates:
1. Areola
3. Militão
12. Marcelo
16. James
24. Mariano
25. Vinicius Jr.
27. Rodrygo
Madrid’s forwards, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard were left at home because of various injuries and health challenges.
Benzema has a hamstring issue, while Bale is suffering from a chest infection. Team mate Eden Hazard has an ankle problem.
