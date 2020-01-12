A resident of Itire area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has died after he was pushed down by a neigbour over locking of house gate.

The deceased, Peter Elebo was said to have fallen down, vomited blood and died on the spot after he was pushed by one Sheriff Balogun, 35, who is a car wash operator.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Saturday, at about 720 hours that one Faith Elebo ‘of No 32 Ola street reported at Itire Police Station that at about 0130 hours, Balogun, who lives in the same compound with them had a fight with her father Peter Elebo about when to close their compound gate.

“Sherif Balogun pushed down Peter Elebo who started vomiting blood and died on the spot. Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Itire, SP Barkfur Kromkyes visited the scene.

“Corpse of the deceased person was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy. The suspect was arrested and transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution,” Elkana said.