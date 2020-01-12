A member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rep. Bulus Maren, has visited the mass grave of the 13 people killed by gunmen in Kulben Community, Kombun district of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Maren said that the visit was to sympathise with the deceased’s relatives and the injured.

“This is most tragic and I lack the right words seeing this heaps of sand under which our beloved brothers are laying.

“But what else can we say. First it is to make them feel secure wherever they are and to also show them that we are with them.

“What has happened to them has happened to us and it is also to assure them that we have not forgotten them,”he said.

The lawmaker said he and his colleagues were doing the needful to ensure that communities were more secure.

As part of efforts to better secure communities, he told the people that a bill for the legalisation of the vigilante activities was before the National Assembly.

He said that the bill had already passed second reading and was presently at the Committee of the Whole, the last stage of the legislative process, where it would be passed section by section.

“I want to assure you that once we resume this February, we will make sure that the bill is attended to, so that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) will not just be a voluntary organisation but backed by law,” he said.

Maren called on security agencies to deploy more personnel to Kulben to reassure the people of their security.

The lawmaker who visited the District Head of Kombun, Chief Tetmut Gambo, appealed to the traditional ruler to continue to prevail on his subjects to work for peace.

He expressed worry over the recent events but assured that government was not relenting in its efforts to ensure that people of the area stayed in peace.

Chief Gambo in his remarks, said that the mourning community was somewhat consoled by the visit of the lawmaker.