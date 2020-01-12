Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in Lagos graced the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Rasaq Okoya, founder of Eleganza group of companies.

Other notable Nigerians that attended the event were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote as well as traditional rulers.

Born in Lagos on Jan. 12, 1940, Okoya is a billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the guests were thrilled by renditions from different musicians, while Osinbajo and Obasanjo also stepped out with Okoya on the dance floor.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of birthday cake by the celebrator flanked by Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Tinubu among others.

The Vice President, who presided over the cutting of the cake, prayed God to grant Okoya more years in good health.