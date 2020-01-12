National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Labaran Maku, has debunked news reports that he met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate in the Feb. 23, 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, among others, with aim of floating a new political platform ahead of 2023.

Maku, a 2019 APGA governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, urged his supporters and other Nigerians to disregard the reports in its entirety.

“Please disregard such report. It’s the fakest news of the year promoted by some frightened detractors in Nasarawa State who are scared of the widespread popularity of APGA.

“I haven’t met Asiwaju Tinubu for years and I am in APGA by choice having considered all the other options.

“Just last week, there was a report on Eyewitness newspaper in Nasarawa state titled ‘2023: Maku, Umbugadu talks on Consensus Reaches Advanced stage’.

“Such report is fake news targeting at scattering my supporters and my well wishers.

“Yesterday, another report titled ‘Tinubu, Maku, others in talks to float new party ahead 2023’.

“That I held meeting with Tinubu, others in my country home Wakama, such report is a fake news,” he said.

Maku called on all supporters of APGA to remain firm in their support for the party to enable it come victorious in future elections.

The former minister also urged his supporters and other well wishers not to be provoked by the fake news but to continue to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a report in Nasarawa Mirror and other social media platforms had said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Jan.10 held a closed door meeting with Maku at his Wakama country home in Nasarawa state, adding that the immediate past president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors Nyesom Wike; Aminu Tambuwal; and Bala Mohammed also attended the meeting to float a new political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.