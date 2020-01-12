A suspected mentally-deranged man in Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday, set a resident of the area ablaze after pouring petrol on him.

The man, known in the area as Badejo Adewale, was said to have carried out the act on one Bolatito Kadara of 13, Aiyeleto Street, Surulere.

DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos police command, said in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, that after dousing Kadara with petrol, Adewale then set his victim ablaze at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere.

Elkana said that the sister of the burnt victim, Miss Adeola Kadara, reported at Surulere Police Station that she received information that her brother had been set ablaze.

“The victim has been taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital and he is recuperating.

“He made a statement to the police and narrated how Adewale, the mentally-deranged man, poured petrol on him and ignited it.

“The police extended their investigations to the Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, where the suspect is admitted,” Elkana said.

He, however, said that all efforts made to interview the suspect proved abortive, as he did not utter a word.

The police spokesman said that investigation was ongoing on the matter.