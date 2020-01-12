Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has completed construction of a watchtower in the state which, he said, would strengthen its security architecture and ensure efficient early response to crisis.

The governor disclosed this on Sunday in a statement in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

He commended the quality of the project at Dutse Uku in Jos North Local Government Area during his inspection of the work.

“This initiative will help us address issues before they escalate and ensure that criminals are not allowed to again cause strife among the people,” he said.

He said his administration was working to strengthen understanding among different groups in the state, adding that he was committed to promote good neighbourliness, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He explained that the tower, positioned to observe large part of the City, would be constructed in other key flash points in the state.

“I climbed up to the tower and could see almost all parts of the City of Jos. This should tell those who are criminally minded that I will be watching you and sending the security agencies to track you down and get you arrested.

“We have done a lot to ensure that people live in peace and nobody will be allowed to change that,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services, Mr Cornelius Shiolbial, said the tower is an early warning system to pre-empt conflicts and nip them in the bud.

“The idea behind this is to have a permanent security presence here that consists of security personnel and representatives of the community.

”They will be working hand in hand to ensure that the whole area is under surveillance and any threat to peace is detected and dealt with on time.

“The structure here provides offices, watch facilities and a conference hall where they can meet and analyse whatever is observed and possibly diffuse any tension,” he said.

In his response, the Adagwom Izere of Jos, Ada Emmanuel Azik, appreciated the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises by building the infrastructure.