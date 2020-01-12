A group, Al Ikhwaan Fillahi Muslim Society of Nigeria South-East and South-South, has urged Muslims to protect the rights of all Nigerians and speak against policies that contravene the constitution.

The group made the call in a communique issued on Sunday by its Chairman, Mr Muhammad Elunor, at the end of a meeting held at Anwai, near Asaba which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He called for justice and fair play in government’s dealings with Christians and Muslims in the geo-political zones, especially in political appointments.

Elunor said Muslims in both regions must continue to hold on to the tenets of Islam and emulate the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in dealing with their neighbours.

“The executive arm of government should ensure strict obedience of court orders and respect of rights of Nigerians by security operatives.

“The recent video of a young man being assaulted by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Enugu State is one example too many.

“Officers of the Nigeria Police Force need better training on human rights and de-escalating techniques,” he said.

Elunor called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to live up to its responsibilities, including educating the public on national values and unity of the country.

“The National Orientation Agency should do more in orienting Nigerians in a bid to arrest the spread of fake news and misinformation especially in relation to security.

“We are ready to partner with NOA and other related agencies and bodies in the re orientation of Nigerians,” he said.