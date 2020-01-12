By Jethro Ibileke

As the face-off between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, lingers, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, has taunted the political warlords, saying that they turned down his patriotic effort to reconcile them.

Orbih, who spoke in Afuzer on Saturday while addressing party supporters from across Owan East Local Government Area of the state, further made mockery of Oshiomhole, when he challenged Obaseki to probe the award and execution of the multi billion naira Edo Central Hospital project.

This is even as he bemoaned the “pitiable state of public schools and hospitals in the state, because they have been abandoned by the present administration,” noting that all is no longer well with the state, as the crisis rocking the Edo APC continued to rage.

“Two weeks ago, I issued a public invitation to Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki to come before me so that I can settle them in their political fight, but they have not answered my patriotic call. With all this, you will agree with me all is not well in Edo State.

“Today, the state of our schools in the state is one that one cannot be proud of. Here in Afuze, the promises made to the good people of Afuze by Godwin Obaseki during his campaign tour have become mere promises. He has neglected the College of Physical Education.

“Our hospitals are worst than mere consulting clinics,” he said.

Speaking on accountability in governance, the PDP chairman urged Obeseki to immediately investigate and prosecute those behind “the fraud of award and execution of multi-billion naira Edo Central Hospital.

He said: “Let me also say this, we must not play politics with public institutions. One would have expected that by now that hospital and our other public institutions should be working perfectly, but what do we have? Nothing!

“I want to use this opportunity to call on Godwin Obaseki to immediately swing into action and bring to book all those responsible for the fraud of award and execution of our Central Hospital in Benin City.

“They spent billions of our public funds to build that hospital. More than three years after that hospital was commissioned by President [Muhammadu Buhari], it is still under locks and keys. Those behind the award and execution of the hospital contract must be prosecuted.”

Orbih assured party faithful that the 14 seats declared vacant in the State House of Assembly would be contested for and won by the PDP.

According to him, “Out of 24 seats, today, Edo APC can only boast of only 10 seats. The remaining 14 seats, PDP is going to contest and win all the 14 seats.”

The Edo PDP Chairman disclosed that leaders of the party in Edo north have decided to unite in their efforts to rescue the state.

He, therefore called on Edo people to embrace the PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial election for employment and provision of social amenities.