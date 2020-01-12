Tennis World Number Two Novak Djokovic handed his country Serbia the inaugural ATP Cup, edging out Rafa Nadal’s Spain 2-1.

After Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut mauled Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1 in the opening rubber, Serbia called on Djokovic to salvage things.

Djokovic did not disappoint as he put up a masterclass performance, beating Nadal 6-2 7-6 (7-4) for a 29th win in their 55-match rivalry with Nadal.

Djokovic’s victory pushed the inaugural ATP to be decided by a doubles showdown.

Djokovic again partnered with Viktor Troicki to beat the Spanish pair of Pablo Carreno Busta

and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4 to win the trophy.

Spain won the Davis Cup last November.