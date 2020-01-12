Death toll in strong storms that swept across southern parts of the United States, with winds, tornadoes and floods on Saturday has risen to 11.

According to local officials, among the victims are one police officer and one firefighter killed in Lubbock, Texas with another critically injured, after they were hit by a car while responding to a traffic accident, .

A man drowned in Oklahoma after he was swept away by floodwaters while getting out of his stalled truck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

An elderly couple were found dead Saturday near their demolished trailer in Louisiana, and another person was killed on an icy highway in Iowa after the truck the passenger was riding in overturned, local media reported.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio. Some highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas due to flooding, and more than 1,200 flights were canceled at Chicago’s two international airports, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation’s online flight-tracking website.