By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Pop singer, Davido Adeleke on Saturday night emerged as the Digital Artist Of The Year at Sound City MVP Awards ahead of Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel, Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade.

The award ceremony was hosted by South Africa’s finest media personality Bonang Matheba.

The award is given to the African act with the most digital streams in the year under review.

The Risky crooner’s hit song “Sweet in the Middle” featuring Zlatan and Naira Marley; a song off his latest album “A Good Time” was recognised as the song with most streams in Africa.

Digital Artiste of the Year

Cassper Nyovest [SA]

Davido [NG] Winner

Diamond Platnumz [TZ]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Mr Eazi [NG]

Yemi Alade [NG]

Wizkid [NG]

All the winners:

Song of the Year

Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

ShoMadjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Pop

Innos B [CG]

Nandy [TZ]

JoeBoy [NG] – Winner

Otile Brown [KE]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Teni [NG]

Mayorkun [NG]

Rayvanny [TZ]

Naira Marley [NG]

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) – Winner

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

African Producer of the Year

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG) – Winner

S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) – Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)

Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]

Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]

Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]

Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]