By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian Pop singer, Davido Adeleke on Saturday night emerged as the Digital Artist Of The Year at Sound City MVP Awards ahead of Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel, Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade.
The award ceremony was hosted by South Africa’s finest media personality Bonang Matheba.
The award is given to the African act with the most digital streams in the year under review.
The Risky crooner’s hit song “Sweet in the Middle” featuring Zlatan and Naira Marley; a song off his latest album “A Good Time” was recognised as the song with most streams in Africa.
All the winners:
Song of the Year
Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Malwhede – King Monada (SA)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Case – Teni (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Pop
Innos B [CG]
Nandy [TZ]
JoeBoy [NG] – Winner
Otile Brown [KE]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Teni [NG]
Mayorkun [NG]
Rayvanny [TZ]
Naira Marley [NG]
Best Hip Hop
BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)
Best Duo
Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH) – Winner
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)
African Producer of the Year
Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG) – Winner
S2Kizzy (TZ)
Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) – Winner
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)
African DJ of the Year
DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)
Digital Artiste of the Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] – Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]
Listeners’ Choice
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)
Viewers’ Choice
49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Video of the Year
49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)
Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) – Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)
Best Collaboration
Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]
Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]
Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]
Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]
Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]
