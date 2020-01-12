Award-winning actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has debunked claims of the crash of her marriage to Olumide Akande.

Rumours of the marriage crash came after Dakore shared a bikini photo at the One African Music Fest in Dubai with her brother, Timini. It was reported that the couple’s marriage crashed on grounds that Dakore was under pressure to give birth to a son in her 10-year-old marriage which has produced two daughters.

The actress who however debunked claims of her marriage crash as she celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Olumide, stated that when people realize hating is not working, they start telling lies.

Sharing a video of her daughters goofing around, Dakore wrote;

Best support system. Happy 10th Anniversary babe @_o.lou “Sadly once they realize hating isn’t working they start telling lies” #Psalm35

#shametobadpeople