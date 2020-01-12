Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari has distributed food items to 52 groups in Bauchi State through her pet-project, “Future Assured.”

This is part of the ongoing humanitarian activities that the president’s wife has been engaging on across the Country. The Bauchi State distribution took place on Thursday, the 9th of January, 2020.

She was represented at the distribution by the Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed who delivered the First Lady’s goodwill message and distributed the food items to the group of beneficiaries.

Mohammed informed the gathering of the beneficiaries that “the mother of the nation was passionate about the less privileged and does not discriminate amongst the poor as religious, ethnic and other diverse groups have benefitted from the distribution of the food items which covered the 20 Local Government Areas of the State”.

Mrs. Hassana Harkila, leader of the Christian Association of Nigerian Women thanked Buhari and said “the impact of the kind gesture by the Nigerian First Lady was very significant at a time like this when the poor needed it the most” while Mallam Mas’ud Suleiman speaking on behalf of the Muslim Beneciaries assured the First Lady that the food items will reach the intended beneficiaries.

Mrs. Bala Mohammed also speaking on behalf of Bauchi State beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Buhari and her Future Assured Programme for the unprecedented humanitarian gesture to Bauchi State people, the first of its kind in the State.

The food items distributed included a large number of 50kg bags of rice, Cartons of Spaghetti and Gallons of Vegetable Oil.