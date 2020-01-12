The Police in Lagos State has arrested five suspects for stealing female underwear for ritual purposes.

Bala Elkana, Lagos State Police Command spokesman, in a statement on Sunday said at about 8.00 am on Friday, acting on information, operatives from Ojo Police Station arrested one Chukwajekwu Eziigbo, 15 of Ilufe area Ojo for stealing female underwear from clotheslines.

“The suspect confessed that for one year now, he has been stealing female underwear from different houses in Ojo and environs.

“That he usually hand over the stolen underwear to the following female suspects for a payment: Chidima Obietuake 17 years old, Chikwaka Chidima Jemfe, 17years old, Gold Enyinnaya, 23years old and Akomas Amarachi, 26 years old, all of Ilufe area, Ojo.

“The suspects have been arrested and they confessed to the commission of the crime. Detectives recovered some stolen female underwear from the suspects. An investigation is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.