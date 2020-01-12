Real Madrid have defeated Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalty to lift the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The match was goalless after 120 minutes, which necessitated a penalty shoot out to decide winner of the cup.

Madrid players converted all penalties, while Atletico missed two out of three taken. Thomas and Saul Niguez missed for Atletico, with Kieran Trippier converting his own.

Sergio Ramos, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric all converted their kicks for Madrid to make the scoreline 4-1, unstoppable any longer by Atletico..

It was the first trophy for Zinedine Zidane on his second return to Madrid.

It was also the first time that a team that didn’t win a trophy last season won the Super Cup.

Under the old format, Madrid would not have been in Saudi Arabia. But the expansion of the cup format from two teams to four, saw Madrid and Valencia joining Barcelona, the league winners and Atletico, the Copa del Rey winners in the tournament.

Atletico knocked out Barcelona 3-2, while Madrid also saw off Valencia, despite the absence of forwards, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in their line-up.