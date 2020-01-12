Barcelona announced Sunday that their star striker Uruguayan Luis Suarez will be out for four months due to a knee injury.

“The first team player, Luis Suárez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months”, Barcelona said on their website.

Suarez injured his external meniscus in his right knee against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on Thursday and will be sidelined at least until May

His absence is a big blow to the Catalan Club, as they chase titles both in Spain and in Europe.

The Uruguayan has 14 goals in 23 games so far this season.

Barcelona will now have to expect more from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, with Suarez out of the picture.