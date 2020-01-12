Musician, cum actor and politician, Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W has penned a heartfelt note to movie lovers and fans of the movie, ‘Sugar Rush’ which was recently yanked off Nigerian cinemas.

Inside sources revealed that the movie was reportedly yanked off Nigerian cinemas for ‘depicting’ the operations of EFCC in a relatively ‘poor way’.

According to Banky W, ‘If you saw @sugarrushmovie and loved it, or if you planned to, please read our statements. We are very hopeful and optimistic that the film will be back on screens in a few days, so please don’t give up on us, and please stay optimistic with us.

Your love and support means the world to us. Thank you to @nfvcb for helping us rectify any issues. Pls stay tuned, by God’s grace you will see our film again VERY SOON. Pls stay positive people!! Love you all’.

See his full statement below;