An agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, has reportedly accused officials of various security agencies attached to border communities in Nigeria of impregnating female residents especially teenagers in their host communities.

The PUNCH reported that IPCR made the revelation during an enlightenment programme held on Saturday at Oke-Odan in the Yewa South local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the report, the Senior Research Fellow of IPCR, Mr Akangbe Moses, lamented that security agents were compounding issues in the border areas through the act.

“Security agents are causing conflicts in their host communities. Some of them impregnate teenage girls and this has been leading to crises in those communities. This is aside from the usual problems they create.

“This is why we have been preaching women in governance so that you can collectively salvage the situation as mothers. You can contest any political office in your area as a woman, especially when you notice those who have been holding those offices are not doing it right”, Moses is quoted.