By Taiwo Okanlawon
Afrobeat-fusion singer, Burna Boy has emerged the biggest winner at this year’s Sound City MVP Award festival that celebrates African artists held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend.
The African Giant went home with three major awards including Best Artiste of the Year, Song of the year- Burns Boy (Killing Dem), and Best Male Artiste of the Year.
Other winners were Teni The Entertainer who won the Best Female Artiste of the year, Rexxi (Best producer) DJ Spinall (DJ of the year), Best hip hop song of the year- Khaligraph Jones. Excellence in sport- Anthony Joshua.
The annual music awards hosted by South Africa’s finest media personality Bonang Matheba, was attended by African artists all over the world.
Performers at the event were announced as Joeboy, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Prince Kaybee, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Rema, Stonebwoy and so forth.
The awards reaffirmed Nigeria’s status as the kings of African music, as Burna Boy cemented his throne as the new king of afrobeats with his second successive win for African Artist of the year, while Naira Marley also went home with his first award.
You can see the list of winners below;
Song of the Year
Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Malwhede – King Monada (SA)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Case – Teni (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)
Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) – Winner
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) – Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)
Best Collaboration
Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]
Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]
Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]
Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]
Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]
Best Pop
Innos B [CG]
Nandy [TZ]
JoeBoy [NG] – Winner
Otile Brown [KE]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Teni [NG]
Mayorkun [NG]
Rayvanny [TZ]
Naira Marley [NG]
Best Hip Hop
BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)
Best Duo
Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH) – Winner
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)
African Producer of the Year
Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG) – Winner
S2Kizzy (TZ)
African DJ of the Year
DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)
Digital Artiste of the Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] – Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]
Listeners’ Choice
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)
Viewers’ Choice
49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Video of the Year
49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)
Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy – Winner
Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua – Winner
Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja – Winner
Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo – Winner
Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner
