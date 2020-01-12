By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afrobeat-fusion singer, Burna Boy has emerged the biggest winner at this year’s Sound City MVP Award festival that celebrates African artists held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend.

The African Giant went home with three major awards including Best Artiste of the Year, Song of the year- Burns Boy (Killing Dem), and Best Male Artiste of the Year.

Other winners were Teni The Entertainer who won the Best Female Artiste of the year, Rexxi (Best producer) DJ Spinall (DJ of the year), Best hip hop song of the year- Khaligraph Jones. Excellence in sport- Anthony Joshua.

The annual music awards hosted by South Africa’s finest media personality Bonang Matheba, was attended by African artists all over the world.

Performers at the event were announced as Joeboy, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Prince Kaybee, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Rema, Stonebwoy and so forth.

The awards reaffirmed Nigeria’s status as the kings of African music, as Burna Boy cemented his throne as the new king of afrobeats with his second successive win for African Artist of the year, while Naira Marley also went home with his first award.

You can see the list of winners below;

Song of the Year

Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

ShoMadjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) – Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]

Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]

Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]

Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]

Best Pop

Innos B [CG]

Nandy [TZ]

JoeBoy [NG] – Winner

Otile Brown [KE]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Teni [NG]

Mayorkun [NG]

Rayvanny [TZ]

Naira Marley [NG]

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) – Winner

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

African Producer of the Year

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG) – Winner

S2Kizzy (TZ)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

Digital Artiste of the Year

Cassper Nyovest [SA]

Davido [NG] – Winner

Diamond Platnumz [TZ]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Mr Eazi [NG]

Yemi Alade [NG]

Wizkid [NG]

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)

Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy – Winner

Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua – Winner

Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja – Winner

Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo – Winner

Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) – Winner