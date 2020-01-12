No fewer than 50, 000 people applied for 1,000 vacant teaching jobs advertised in Lagos State last year.

Mr Suru Avoseh, a member, Lagos State Civil Service Commission made this known during the New Year Party organised by the Badagry Women Development Forum on Sunday in Badagry.

The Lagos State Government had on Nov. 11 announced plans to employ one thousand teachers into the public secondary schools across the state.

Avoseh said some of the applicants that qualified for the job had been invited for the examination.

“After the examination, those that passed and meet up with the standard will be called for oral interviews.

“At present, some of the applicants who succeeded in the examination have started receiving text messages.

“It is certain that not everybody that applied for the job will be employed, and not all that passed the examination will be given employment,” the commission member said.

He said Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Civil Service Commission would soon start to employ people in the state.

“We will soon start employment too; every move has been put in place and we have discussed it with the Head of Service.

“Currently, we have commenced staff auditing to know the number of vacancies to be filled up.

“It is after the auditing that the commission will be able to tell Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu the number of staff to be employed.

“So, we are making the preparation now,” Avoseh said.