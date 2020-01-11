Waje & Omawumi

Best friends and singers Omawumi and Waje are currently having the time of their lives in Spain.

The duo even did a karaoke of Celine Dion’s ”It’s All Coming To Me Now” in their bathtubs and they nailed it.

Watch the video and see some pictures.

Bathroom karaoke

Happy New Year Huns, on my way to Spain with ma mad besto! How are you entering ya new year? #omawonderwajeinspain

Breakfast and chilling… @officialwaje – buenos dias #cantantesenespaña #omawumi #tidyjanuarywithOmawumiWaje

