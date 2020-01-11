Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of English Premier League to 16 after defeating Tottenham by a lone goal on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino’s first-half 37th minute strike was enough to see Liverpool claim all three points.

BBC reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first club in the top five European leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 matches.

Liverpool, who are chasing their first top-flight title in 30 years, are also well on course to break a myriad other records.

Their victory saw them eclipse Manchester City’s 2017-18 Premier League record of 59 points from 21 games but they could yet reach other notable milestones such as the most wins and points in a season.

Virgil van Dijk could have added to their margin of victory while Brazil forward Firmino also hit the woodwork for the visitors during a dominant first-half display.

However, Son Heung-min and Giovani lo Celso both spurned excellent chances to equalise after the break for eighth-placed Tottenham.