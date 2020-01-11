Vlogger and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa is being dragged on Twitter for making a video and calling out Nigerian parents. The 35-year-old media personality said a lot of parents ruined their kids’ lives through the wrong upbringing and too many strict measures.

Toke also said some of the measures parents used in raising their children also helped them in some way. Check out the tweets.

Danny Walter and Toke are out here on Twitter Street talking about African parents

There is however some percentage of truth in what they said but the fact that they generalized their thoughts is what people are not comfortable with — CllayBaba (@Cllaytus) January 11, 2020

Wait, we're really pretending that Toke isn't right on this one? Most African parents are toxic AF and 7 out of 10 African children can attest to that. But it's Toke, let's drag her. Lol. — Light Skinned Black✨ (@IyareOmor) January 11, 2020

You people hitting on Toke have no sense. Not even a bit.

You know she’s saying the truth but you’d rather join the bandwagon to drag and insult her cause it is TOKE. Shameless lots. — Xtra DIDI🍜📚 (@thic_didi) January 11, 2020

Reading this toke thing and I realise Nigerians still don't understand English. If your parents never did things that affect your psychological and emotional health today we thank God for you, but majority of Nigerian parents are just horrid at parenting — Ananx (@Nanashmoneyyy1) January 11, 2020

The fact that you don't Stan someone doesn't mean everything they say is trash. Deep down you know Toke is right on this one but no, y'all must drag her all the time. NB: I'm not a Toke Stan. — ARIELLA 💕 (Your footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) January 11, 2020

Pick a more useful trash 😁 Like for Garbage

Retweet for Toke pic.twitter.com/78lxYekTA3 — Big Uncle 🇳🇬 (@Usmanashafe) January 11, 2020

Nigerians to Toke Makinwa when she says anything at all. pic.twitter.com/bVO6FQJXsh — ALAGBADA, the BOMB™ ☠️🇳🇬 (@AlagbadaBomb) January 11, 2020